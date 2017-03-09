Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As world record attempts go, this one surely can’t be licked.

Stamp collectors flocked to Farnborough Leisure Centre on Thursday (March 9) to see what will be named the world’s largest stamp mosaic, measuring 27m by 9m and made up of a whopping 528,220 stamps.

The impressive artwork has been a 10-year labour of love for stamp enthusiast Peter Boyd, who finished it just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Machin series of postage stamps in June.

The mosaic was taken to Farnborough to promote the Southern England Stamp Show, which takes place at Farnborough Leisure Centre on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

Officers from Guinness Records were there to measure the mosaic and will soon confirm that it has more than doubled the current record.

This was set by residents of Malaga in Spain, who in 2015 created a mosaic containing 230,000 stamps and measuring 17.5m by 12.58m.

(Photo: Places for People Leisure)

Mr Boyd’s record attempt has been sponsored by the Machin Collectors Club and Tony Hender of Arun Stamps, with support from Stanley Gibbons, Gibbons Stamp Monthly, photographer Richard Bond, the PTS Philatelic Traders Society and Bostik Ltd.

Souvenirs will be made from photographs of his mosaic and will be sold at the Southern England Stamp Show to raise funds for the organisers’ chosen charity, Childline.

The record attempt began when Mr Boyd was looking at an old Machin postage stamp worth six and a half pence through a magnifier.

He noticed that the image was made up of lots of small dots, which he likened to pixels in a computer image.

After scanning the stamp to the highest magnification possible, he realised a giant image of it could be made using Machin stamps.

(Photo: Places for People Leisure)

He made an original mosaic template for a stamp magnified 300 times, which would require 110,000 stamps to complete.

After learning of the existing record, he began adding to his design with other stamp-related images until he created the colossal artwork displayed in Farnborough.