A woman is campaigning to improve local services for an inherited genetic condition that has devastated her family.

Bowel Cancer UK campaigner Caroline Backhouse, 51, is calling on North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena to ensure Frimley Park Hospital is testing people diagnosed with bowel cancer for Lynch syndrome.

Caroline, from Fleet, has been diagnosed with the genetic condition, which increases the risk of a bowel cancer diagnosis by up to 80%, as well as increasing the risk of many other cancers.

Last month, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published guidelines recommending everyone diagnosed with bowel cancer is tested for Lynch syndrome.

Bowel Cancer UK said there are an estimated 175,000 people who have the condition but a staggering 95% of them do not know they have it because they are not being tested.

The charity said it is vital people are identified so they can take lifesaving steps to reduce their risk of getting cancer, like preventative surgery or regular colonoscopy.

It added as Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition, there is a 50% chance of passing it onto your children, so sadly whole families can be devastated by cancer.

Caroline discovered she had Lynch syndrome after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

'My whole family has been devastated'

“I’m campaigning to improve services for people with Lynch syndrome as I know only too well the devastating impact that it can have," she said.

"I had never heard of Lynch syndrome, but it highlighted my family history.

“My whole family has been devastated by cancer because of it. My mum died of ovarian cancer, her mum died of bowel cancer, my mum’s brother died from cancer in the liver, mum’s sister died from ovarian cancer and my mum’s other brother died from lung cancer.

“I was diagnosed with Lynch syndrome after being referred to a geneticist after chemotherapy for bowel cancer. I waited seven months to see my genetic counsellor; I don’t know why it took so long."

'Stressful enough'

She continued: "At the appointment we discussed my family history and she said I most likely had Lynch syndrome. A blood sample was taken to confirm the syndrome but I had to chase and chase for over a year to get the results.

"Having bowel cancer is stressful enough and it’s not helpful having to chase and inform healthcare professionals about Lynch syndrome.

"I have two children, they’re too young to be tested at the moment but that day will come.

“That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness of this genetic condition, to help stop it devastating other families with cancer.”

'Not a decision for us'

A spokesman for Frimley Park Hospital (FPH) said: "It would not be a decision for us – the local clinical commissioning group (CCG) (North East Hants and Farnham) would have to commission the service with FPH as a potential provider."

Get Hampshire & Get Surrey has approached North East Hants and Farnham CCG but has not yet received a reply.