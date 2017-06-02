Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after coming off his bike near South Warnborough.

The man, who was travelling south along the B3349 with a group of motorcyclists, lost control of his machine after a blue BMW estate passed them then turned left.

As this happened the man came off his bike, police said in an appeal to track down the driver, who carried on.

The car and the motorcycle did not make contact and police think the driver may be unaware of what happened.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the incident would like to speak to the driver of the blue BMW which was driving along that road that evening."

They would also like to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident, at the Golden Pot junction at 7.10pm on Wednesday May 31.

A petition to signalise the junction was launched by Cyclescape in August last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Chris Pike on 101, quoting 44170206028, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.