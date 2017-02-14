Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP is stepping up the pressure after scores of residents complained about the state of their newly-built homes on the former Gurkha barracks in Church Crookham.

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena has vowed to continue working on behalf of residents on the growing Crookham Park estate who have been affected by Taylor Wimpey’s long overdue commitment to complete remedial works.

The MP said a recent response from the developer suggests that residents can anticipate all outstanding snags to be completed by the end of February - four months later than the original commitment of October 2016.

Although most problems were small, a number of houses initially had much more major problems, with poor build, inadequate ventilation, water leaks, electrical problems and poorly installed damp courses.

One resident went so far as to put ‘warning’ signs up on the windows of his home complaining of the build.

Crookham Park residents are encouraged to visit the bespoke office at the entrance of the development off Sandy Lane in order to report any additional concerns with their property.

Mr Jayawardena is working with councillor Steve Forster, cabinet member for the environment at Hart District Council, to make sure it helps to get the substantial number of issues solved.

Mr Jayawardena said: “I will continue to make clear that Taylor Wimpey should honour their commitment to you with regards to their end of February deadline.

“It’s unacceptable that people should have to put up with these long standing issues, which should have been resolved months ago.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work to resolve any outstanding remedial works at Crookham Park and we remain committed to completing these works by the end of February 2017, subject to weather conditions and accessibility.

“We had originally anticipated to complete these works prior to this, but unfortunately had to push the target date back due to new issues arising and difficulties with access to properties.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience our customers have experienced.

“We are in regular contact with the residents to keep them fully informed and updated of our progress and are working to resolve matters as soon as is practically possible.”