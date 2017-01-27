Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP has launched a campaign to get a new secondary school for north Hampshire.

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena said he wants to ‘put parents at the very heart of education’ in the area by proposing a new school funded by the Department for Education.

He added the new school ‘will strive for the highest academic standards and be an inspiring place of learning and scholarship’.

“While many local schools deliver good outcomes for children across our area, sadly there are still some schools in north Hampshire which are not delivering for the next generation,” said Mr Jayawardena.

“Despite north Hampshire having higher than average earnings, lower unemployment, and longer life expectancy, achievement rates for 5+ A*-C GCSEs, including English and maths, have been repeatedly lower than the England average for state funded secondary schools.

“With schools in our area already operating at capacity, it is essential to get new provision to cope with future demand.”

'A matter of principle'

Mr Jayawardena said no specific location has been confirmed for a new secondary school.

He added that as a result, site and building plans cannot be drawn up yet, so it is not possible to give an exact cost.

“This is a matter of principle. Do we need a new school or not?” he asked. “And, if we do, we need the support of local people to do it.”

The MP is encouraging parents to contact him with their thoughts and to volunteer their time and skills.

“As someone who was schooled locally myself, I am delighted to be championing the cause of a new school in north Hampshire,” he added.

'Parents want more choice'

“I know that parents want more choice in our area, not only to drive up standards across all schools, but to provide more academically rigorous routes through education for those pupils who would benefit from it.”

The campaign comes as Hampshire County Council has just approved plans for a £7.6 million expansion at Robert May’s School in Odiham after its children’s services identified the need for an extra 150 pupil places within the school’s catchment for the start of the academic year 2019.

Meanwhile, staff and pupils at Calthorpe Park School in Fleet settled into new classrooms and offices at the beginning of 2016.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Asked about a new school, a spokesman for Hampshire County Council said: “Where significant new housing development is planned and the need for a new secondary school can be demonstrated, the county council would work with the Government and other strategic partners to deliver an agreed scheme.

“Under current policy, any new school would be a free school or operated by an academy trust.

“The county council would work in partnership with any school, as it does with all county schools.

“There are currently five secondary schools within the north east Hampshire parliamentary constituency.

“All five are above the national average in terms of performance, and all five ensure that children make better progress than the national average.”

Anyone who wants to support the new school proposal can email NewSchool@TellRanil.com.