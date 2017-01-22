Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman with dual Iranian and British citizenship has been sentenced to five years in prison, an Iranian news agency has reported.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband Richard Ratcliffe is from Fleet , was detained in April 2016 while trying to leave the country with her toddler daughter, Gabriella.

The young child remains in Iran with family after authorities seized her passport.

A report by Mizanonline.ir, which is affiliated with the country's judiciary, on Sunday quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the sentence on security charges against Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been finalised.

She had been sentenced to five years in prison on unspecified charges in September and an appeal hearing was heard earlier in January.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency's charitable arm.

Iran does not recognise dual nationalities, and those detained cannot receive consular assistance.

Mr Ratcliffe, who was born in Aldershot , went to school in Farnham and Salesian College in Farnborough and spent most of his life in Fleet, said in November his wife had been suffering health concerns for a long time.

“Pains in her hands and shoulders, blurred vision, little ability to eat or concentrate, unstoppable palpitations, less and less able to go on,” he said.

“On October 23 she told me that she had written me a goodbye letter.

"She could not go on, she had stopped praying, stopped believing there was another way out.

"She asked me to remember her love for me, and to take good care of Gabriella.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also went on hunger strike, according to her husband.

A change.org petition for her release has more than 866,000 signatures.