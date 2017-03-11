Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 200 drivers were caught using their mobile phone behind the wheel during a week-long crackdown by police officers across Hampshire.

A total of 186 drivers were stopped by roads policing officers from the Joint Operations Unit in the week beginning February 27 as part of a nationwide initiative to make roads safer.

A further nine drivers were reported for not being in proper control of their vehicle. Of those motorists stopped, 78% were men and 70% were aged over 25.

Last year, Christopher Gard was jailed for nine years after he hit and killed cyclist Lee Martin on the A31 while he was using his mobile phone at the wheel.

It was also revealed Gard had more than six previous convictions to his name for using a mobile phone while driving and that just six weeks before the fatal crash, magistrates failed to revoke his licence after another offence.

Mr Martin's family's said "the great tragedy about Lee's death is it was totally unavoidable".

During the week of action, 90% of drivers stopped were given fixed penalty notices, 2% were reported for summons, and 8% were given verbal warnings.

In January, before the change in legislation, officers caught 220 people using their mobile phones while driving, and six for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

The force said it has since seen around a 15% decrease in mobile phone use behind the wheel.

Road safety sergeant Rob Heard said: “Although we have seen a small decrease in the number of people using their mobile phones while driving, it is still disappointing and shocking that people will take that risk.

“That moment’s inattention has proven to be the cause for many collisions, some with fatal consequences.

“We all need to take the responsibility to remove the temptation of looking at your phone while driving.

“You can do this easily by turning your phone off and putting it in the glove box. Please let’s not have another avoidable death or injury on our roads, it’s not worth the risk.”