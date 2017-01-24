Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 30 voluntary organisations that lease land and/or buildings from Rushmoor Borough Council are facing potential rent increases over the next three years.

It comes after the council announced it will be reducing rent relief, with some organisations facing a fall from 100% in 2017/18 to 80% in 2019/20, depending on further consultation.

Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet meeting this month agreed a new approach to working with voluntary organisations in the borough which, it says, will help to maximise their local impact and help them to become more sustainable.

At the same time, the council has pledged to develop closer working relationships, work more in partnership, and encourage them to participate in the council’s Good Causes Lottery, due to be launched in the next few months.

Members were told that the council had carried out a review of the rent relief as part of its of its new partnership approach and financial savings programme. The reduction would be spread over three years, with no reduction in 2017/18, to ease the impact of any rent increases.

Charities and organisations that benefit from rent relief are many and varied and include Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy, Cove Cricket Club, Elim Pentecostal Church, the Gurkha Welfare Advice Centre and Farnborough Rugby Club.

Those organisations asking for 100% relief would continue to receive full support in 2017/18, but this would reduce to 90% in 2018/19 and either remain at 90% or fall to 80% in 2019/20 depending on further consultation. This provides the groups with 12 months to plan how to respond to changes in financial support.

The council says it wants to work with groups to help them become more financially sustainable and to ensure that the modest rent increases do not impact their participation in the local community. This might include providing additional support and advice to help them deliver services and increase income.

In addition to rent relief, the council currently provides support including rate relief, grants, help with grant bid applications, identifying ‘invest to save’ opportunities, volunteering, licensing and health and safety. The council is keen to have more regular dialogue with these organisations to see how they can work closer together.

Councillor Gareth Lyon, cabinet member for concessions and community support, said: “These organisations make a real difference to our community – whether it’s a charity helping the vulnerable or a sports club giving youngsters the chance to develop their skills.

“We are increasingly looking at different and innovative ways of working, both internally and with our partners.

“We want to see community groups moving to a sustainable footing able to partner with the council and the community to maximise their impact.

“Our aim is to build an even stronger working relationship with them and give them more practical aid and to help them access more funding. The Rushmoor Good Causes Lottery is just one exciting way we will be doing this.”

The voluntary bodies affected are:

Age Concern, deafPLUS, Parkside, Relate NEHAB, Rushmoor CAB, St John Ambulance, Cove Brook,Greenway Group, Elim Pentecostal Church, Farnborough Community Centre Association, Gurkha Welfare Advice Centre, St Christopher’s Community Centre, Aldershot & Fleet RUFC, Aldershot Cricket Club, Cove Bowling Club, Cove Cricket Club, Cove Football Club, Farnborough Bowling Club, Farnborough Gate Bowls Club, Farnborough Lawn Tennis Club, Farnborough Rugby Club, Rushmoor Community Football Club, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy, 1st Cove Scout Group, 2nd Aldershot Scout Group, 4th WEBS Aldershot Scout Group, 6th Farnborough Scout Group and 14th Aldershot Scout Group.

Are you a part of one of these organisations? Let us know how it will be affected by emailing aldershoteditorial@trinitymirror.com.