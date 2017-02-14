Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 150 bargain hunters queued to be the first to look around the new Poundworld Plus store in Fleet .

The former Iceland store, next to McDonald’s in Fleet Road, has been transformed into the value retailer and opened its doors on Thursday (February 9).

Hart District Council chairman Tim Southern officially opened the store at 10am and the first 100 customers through the doors received a free goody bag.

Poundworld said it has created around 20 new jobs.

As well as offering all the company’s £1 lines, the 5,300 square foot store will provide shoppers with other branded household items over £1 such as grocery, laundry, baby, pet, homeware and toiletry products.

Area manager Matthew Cornford said the opening was ‘a great success’.

“It was fantastic to welcome Fleet shoppers through our doors for the first time,” he added.

“We’re delighted with the new store and look forward to helping local people save money on their weekly shopping bill.”

Poundworld, which has around 350 stores and employs more than 6,000 workers across the UK, is currently trialling a number of multi-price concepts, including Poundworld Plus and Poundworld Extra.