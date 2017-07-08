Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pirate-theme playground has opened in North Camp after residents were given a vote on the design.

The new facility in Osborne Road is complete with a pirate ship climbing frame and slide, monkey island spinning swing, adrift wood climbing frame and jolly rocker rope swing.

Councillor Maurice Sheehan, cabinet member for leisure and youth at Rushmoor Borough Council , said: "I’m thrilled that we have been able to invest in another modern, new playground this time, for families in NorthCamp and wonderful that so many people were involved in its creation.”

Deputy mayor Stephen Masterson said: “The finished playground is wonderful and will give many years of enjoyment for local families.

"We truly have the community to thank for this new site as the play area was nominated for funding from the Big Play Fund, by a local resident.

"The winning pirate design is really spectacular with a good mix of equipment for different ages of children.”

The playground has been refurbished at a cost of £104,000 after the council secured £30,000 worth of funding from the Suez Communities Trust's Big Play Fund and £74,000 from developer's contributions.

Marianne Ivin, programme co-ordinator for the SUEZ Communities Trust, added: “This is another exciting project from Rushmoor Borough Council and we are delighted to help bring the local community vision into reality.