The leader of a new Aldershot choir is encouraging budding singers to help them make sweet music.

Gemma Whittle, who works locally as a singing tutor, set up Sing Squad a year ago to give people a chance to perform recent chart hits by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Pharrell Williams, with a backing track.

“I wanted to get away from the more traditional choral arrangements and instead focus on pop music from the last five years, to give the choir a wider appeal,” the 32-year-old said.

“Our music also connects well with the pub scene. So far, we’ve performed at four open-mic nights and they have all gone really well.

“Our plan is to attract new members so we have a bigger sound and can then play bigger venues like theatres and festivals.”

The choir currently has 23 members, ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, who hail from as far as Basingstoke.

There are no auditions to join Sing Squad. The choir meets fortnightly on Mondays at Connaught Leisure Centre from 7.30pm-9pm, with the next rehearsal scheduled for February 13. The first session is free.

For more details, go to www.singsquad.webs.com or email gemmadenman@yahoo.co.uk.