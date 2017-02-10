Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anti-social behaviour in Rushmoor’s town centres could be more effectively tackled under plans being considered by the local authority.

Rushmoor Borough Council wants to use new powers to create so-called Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) in Aldershot and Farnborough , to control a wider range of anti-social behaviour with on-the-spot fines.

There are currently local laws covering various areas of the borough which ban drinking in public and can be used to take offenders to court to impose fines.

However, the proposed PSPOs cover the whole of both town centres and would allow police and council officers to issue £100 penalties to anyone caught drinking, using psychoactive substances, urinating, defecating, loitering, begging or sleeping in a public place.

They would also go further than the existing laws by giving officers the power to seize alcohol from those breaching the orders.

A council report said the current laws, introduced more than 10 years ago, were designed to stop young people gathering and drinking.

They cover areas such as Municipal Gardens, Princes Gardens and Manor Park in Aldershot, which would also be covered by the PSPOs.

However, several areas covered by the current rules would not be included in the new PSPOs.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

They include North Camp and Farnborough Park, Mayfield and Totland, Southwood Village Centre, Southwood Playing Fields, Cove Green and Pinewood Park and Irvine Drive in Farnborough.

The report explained that groups of young people drinking was “no longer considered an issue” and that “current problems affecting Rushmoor” were concentrated in the areas covered by the draft PSPOs.

“The proposed PSPOs include restrictions to control a wider range of anti-social behaviour and are in response to the problems we are currently experiencing,” it said.

“If at any time in the future this changes, we can amend the existing orders or introduce new orders in areas where problems occur.”

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

If the PSPOs are agreed, they would come into force before October and would last for up to three years.

However, the council must first consult with Hampshire Police , Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner , landowners and groups such as The Aldershot Regeneration Group, Farnborough Society and Aldershot Civic Society.

The council’s report said it had already been working closely with police to ensure the proposals were “necessary and proportionate”.

The report noted that the new powers would only be used “where the evidence is present to support their use” and that “those rough sleeping or begging are unlikely to be able to pay fines”.