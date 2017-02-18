Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work on a new pub in Southwood, which could act as a "social hub" for residents is progressing well, the company which will run the venue has said.

The Sarsen Stones, which is being built by Marston’s Inns and Taverns, will cater for 180 diners and will offer a Rotisserie station, providing freshly roasted chicken that can be made in a variety of ways.

Planning permission for the venue was granted by Rushmoor Borough Council's development management committee last October.

When the proposals went to the committee, Kevin Travers, of the Surrey Hants Borders branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), told Get Hampshire the new pub could become a "social hub" for residents in the area.

The pub in Farnborough will create more than 40 new jobs in the town once completed, and the company has said building work is currently all 'going very well.'

Phil Jones, area operations manager for Marston’s Inns and Taverns, said: “We’re extremely excited about the Sarsen Stones and hope when opened it will build a great reputation locally.

"Offering top quality, value for money pub food and an unrivalled selection of drinks, including cask ales from across the country.”