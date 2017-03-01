Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those flouting the law by using handheld devices whilst driving will now face tougher penalties.

Following changes in the law, Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police are to participate in a national week of enforcement action against drivers illegally using handheld devices.

New legislation for penalties police can impose take effect from Wednesday (March 1).

Under the changes, those using a handheld device while driving will receive six points on their driving licence and have to pay a £200 fine.

Previously, this offence had incurred three points and £100 fine.

The changes will have a significant impact on young motorists, who now risk having their driving licence revoked following their first offence.

As of Wednesday March 8 the NDORS awareness course will no longer be routinely offered as an alternative to a fixed penalty notice.

Why are they needed?

Between January 1 2014 and September 30 2016, there were 56 collisions across Hampshire in which use of a mobile phone while driving may have been a causation factor. These collisions involved a total of four fatalities and 73 injuries.

During the same period, a total of 14,651 tickets were issued to drivers found to be using a mobile device while driving.

'Never an excuse'

Superintendent Simon Dodds, head of the Joint Roads Policing Unit across both forces, said: "There is never an excuse for someone to be using their mobile phone while driving and this change in legislation sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

"To coincide with this change, we will no longer routinely offer the driver awareness courses as an alternative to points and a fine.

"This toughened stance sends a message to offenders who use mobiles while driving, and the increased penalties better reflect the seriousness of such driver behaviour.

"All too often, my officers are faced with the devastation caused by motorists who persist on ignoring the dangers and drive while using their handheld phone."

He continued: "Lives are tragically lost and families are destroyed by the irresponsible decision to take a call on a handheld device, send a text while driving or search for music.

"The safest way is to put down your phone, switch it to silent and place it out of sight to ensure that you will not be tempted to pick it up.

"Using your mobile phone while driving needs to be considered to be as socially unacceptable as drink/drug-driving, because the consequences can be fatal. The message is simple – don’t use your mobile phone while driving – it’s not worth the risk."