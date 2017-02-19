Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work has started on a brand new floodlit AstroTurf and training pitch in Eversley for Yateley Hockey Club (YHC).

The hockey club raised around £160,000 over a four-year period for the new facilities, which are hoped to be completed by the end of April.

The club relocated to Eversley Sports Association, in Reading Road, Eversley in 2015 after permission was granted by Hart District Council to build the new pitch.

Contractors S & C Slatters began work on the site on February 9.

The site was previously a Cemex gravel quarry which has been infilled over the last year and the site has now been handed over from Cemex to Eversley Sports Association, which YHC is a member of.

Club captain Craig Boorman said: "It's been a long time coming, but everyone at YHC, from our under-eights right up to our men's and ladies first teams are delighted to see construction of the pitch finally begin!

"The new pitch marks the start of an exciting new era of growth for our well established, genuinely community-focused hockey club."

Anyone interested in joining the hockey club can use the contact form on the club's website.