As we ring in another year the great and good are being honoured for their outstanding contributions to services across the country.

Fleet's own gold medal-winning Olympian golfer Justin Rose has been appointed MBE for services to golf and a whole host of others from across the county have also done themselves proud.

New Year Honours 2017 Hampshire list

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Michael Patrick Pragnell. Chairman. Cancer Research UK. For services to Cancer Research.

Paul Rowsell. Deputy director. Democracy Department for Communities and Local Government. For services to Local Government. (Basingstoke)

Ms Anne Richardson Sharp. Chief executive. Advisory Conciliation and Arbitration Service. For services to Workplace Relations.

Dr David Watson. Director. IBM Research UK. For services to Science and Engineering Research. (Romsey)

OBE

Mrs Alison Linda Beane. Executive Headteacher, Mary Rose Academy, Cliffdale Primary Academy and Redwood Park Academy, Portsmouth and director, Solent Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Freshwater, Isle of Wight)

Chris Coleman. Manager. Welsh National Football Team. For services to Football. (Winchester)

Robert Neil Robson. Chief Executive Officer. The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. For services to Naval Personnel.

MBE

Richard Cheetham. Senior Fellow in Sport Studies. University of Winchester. For services to Education and Community Sport. (Alresford)

Mrs Judith Dorothy Deighton. Foster Carer, Hampshire County Council. For services to Children. (Southampton)

Glyn Ellis. Ambassador and Fundraiser. RNLI. For services to Maritime Safety and the community in the Isle of Wight. (Shanklin, Isle of Wight)

Stephen Dale Frampton. Principal. Portsmouth Sixth Form College. For services to Education.

Sidney Hawkins. Engineering Support and Health and Safety manager. Air Accidents Investigation Branch. For services to Aviation Safety. (Basingstoke)

Ms Georgina Hermitage. For services to Athletics. (Alton)

Mrs Tessa Mary Morrish. Chair, Gene Therapy for Cystic Fibrosis Appeal, North Hampshire and Cystic Fibrosis Care, Frimley Park Hospital. For services to People with Cystic Fibrosis. (Hook)

Bruce Rodney Wingate Parker. For services to charity and to the community in Hampshire. (Andover)

Mrs Hilary Fredricke Cawthorne Philbin. President, British Fencing. For services to Fencing and Sports Administration. (Romsey)

Justin Peter Rose. For services to Golf. (Fleet)

Kevin Gordon Shaw. Senior Executive Officer. Ministry of Defence. For services to the Royal Navy. (Fareham)

Ian Walker. For services to Olympic and International Competitive Sailing. (Southampton)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Mrs Gillian Frances Burnett. For services to the community in the Isle of Wight. (Ryde, Isle of Wight)

John Edward Champion. Chairman. Odiham Society. For services to the 800th Anniversary Commemoration of Magna Carta. (Hook)

Mrs Maureen Joyce Duke. For services to the Craft of Bookbinding. (Petersfield)

Hamish Murray Andrew Elvidge. Founder. The Matthew Elvidge Trust. For services to Suicide Prevention and Bereavement Support. (Hartley Whitney)

Mrs Isobel Anne Stuart Gatward. For services to the Arts in Hampshire through the Mayflower Theatre Trust. (Lymington)

Mrs Elaine Husband. For services to charitable fundraising and the community in Brockenhurst. Hampshire. (Brockenhurst)

John Arthur George Hutchins. For services to the community in New Milton. Hampshire. (New Milton)

Mrs Teena Munden. Business Centre manager, Ordnance Survey. For services to Corporate Fundraising and to charity in Southampton. (Southampton)

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Ann Ramsay. For services to the community in Portsmouth. (Portsmouth)

Ian David Ward. Founder. Isle of Wight Community Bus Partnership. For services to Community Transport. (Sandown, Isle of Wight)