A grieving couple from Church Crookham have welcomed the news that an independent investigation will be carried out into the death of their baby daughter in 2001.

Graeme and Anne Dixon’s daughter Elizabeth was born at Frimley Park Hospital in 2000 and was brain damaged after her high blood pressure was not treated for 15 days.

She was left disabled and needed a tracheostomy, or tube, to breathe, but suffocated and died at home just days before her first birthday, when her tube was not maintained during a home visit by an agency nurse, who it was found was newly-qualified.

Now, health secretary Jeremy Hunt has appointed Dr Bill Kirkup to lead the investigation into Elizabeth’s death.

Dr Kirkup led the inquiry into maternity failings at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Foundation Trust and was on the Hillsborough disaster independent panel. He also led an investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse by Jimmy Savile at Broadmoor Hospital.

'So sorry for the delay'

In a handwritten note on a letter to Elizabeth’s parents, South West Surrey MP Mr Hunt said: “I do hope the appointment of Dr Kirkup will give you confidence that we are totally determined to get to the bottom of what happened and learn the necessary lessons.

"Once again I am so sorry for the delay.”

In his letter Mr Hunt adds: “I regret deeply that your family has not yet received the answers you have been seeking for so long, and that this has added to your grief and distress.

"I would like to assure you that I remain committed to ensuring all these issues are properly investigated.”

Mr Hunt said the investigation could only consider issues that came under the remit of the health secretary and the provision of NHS care.

But he added: “Should Dr Kirkup decide that there are elements involved that should be referred to, for example, the police, or other relevant authorities, he should and will do so.”

The Dixons said they welcomed Dr Kirkup’s appointment and were looking forward to working with him.

They said: “We are pleased that the secretary of state for health has appointed Dr Bill Kirkup as investigation lead.

“We hope that a thorough investigation into the antenatal care, Elizabeth’s care and death and the events afterwards will now proceed quickly and that we will finally be told the truth about what happened to our daughter, over 15 years ago.”