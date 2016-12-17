Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build housing – none classed as affordable – above part of the Wellington Centre in Aldershot have been branded a potential ‘landmark mistake to ruin the town centre for future generations.’

After more than a year of discussions with Rushmoor Borough Council , London and Cambridge Properties has submitted a planning application for 43 properties above Boots and the multi-storey car park in Victoria Road.

But the application states there will be no affordable housing, despite council policy requiring a minimum of 35% affordable units.

The Economic Viability Report says the estimated development cost is around £8.6 million and the income would be about £9.5 million – not enough to meet ‘an appropriate benchmark level of developer return.’

Wellington ward councillor Alex Crawford said if the scheme goes ahead without affordable housing, the 43 properties could in theory all be bought by people outside the borough, giving no benefit to Rushmoor residents.

'I was shocked and dumbfounded to see these plans'

“We are constantly faced with the argument that the borough needs housing, but when you put any housing development up for sale on the open market, often people come from outside the borough because it’s cheaper to buy here,” he said.

One of four public comments read: “As a resident looking forward to the regeneration of Aldershot, I was shocked and dumbfounded to see this plan to make an ugly building even more of an eyesore and taller.

“Everything is wrong with this visually and will only provide a landmark mistake to ruin Aldershot’s centre for future generations. Not to mention the lack of affordable homes and what surely will become poorly respected accommodation over 10 to 20 years. A future Elephant and Castle ugly estate reborn. Please do not let this go ahead.”

Another said ‘affordable housing is badly needed’ and that an economic analysis should be undertaken prior to permission being granted.

Rushmoor’s Cabinet approved the Aldershot Town Centre Prospectus in January. This set out the council’s vision for a ‘vibrant and thriving’ town centre over the next 10-15 years.

The Wellington Centre, and any potential development of it, was not included in the document.

Developer says town centre is in need of urgent investment

The Wellington Centre Regeneration planning statement, by D2 Planning Ltd, said the site is sustainable and ‘there are no other technical objections to warrant refusing permission.’

Ed Mileham, director of London and Cambridge Properties, said: “The town centre is now in urgent need of investment and regeneration. L&C Investments, the Wellington Centre landlords, are committed to a long term regeneration programme to improve the town.”

But due to high construction costs, social housing ‘cannot be justified on viability grounds, he added.

“The new apartments are likely to be of interest to incoming professional commuters, as well as the diverse local community. ”

Councillor Charles Choudhary, county councillor for Aldershot West, said he will support the scheme but will encourage the developer to provide affordable homes.

Councillor Maurice Sheehan, chairman of the Aldershot Regeneration Group, said: “We are considering all aspects of the proposals, including the issue of affordable housing. Consultation is under way and we are inviting people to give their views.

"Once a full assessment has been made, the planning application will be presented to our Development Management Committee for a decision.”

The council has set a tentative determination deadline of February 2 2017.

What do you think of these plans? Comment below telling us what you think.