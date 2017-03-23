Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is no intelligence to indicate anywhere else in the UK may be under immediate threat following the attack in Westminster on Wednesday (March 22), Hampshire Constabulary's chief has said.

Five people, including 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer who was stabbed inside the Palace of Westminster compound, died in the attack.

Police confirmed they were called to a firearms incident at around 2.40pm.

Gunshots were heard at the scene on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) just after 2pm and police say they are treating this as a terror incident.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

Now, Hampshire Constabulary's Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney has said there is no immediate threat to anywhere else in the country, including Hampshire.

CC Pinkney said: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of those killed and seriously injured as a result of the events in London yesterday.

"There is currently no specific intelligence to indicate an immediate threat to any locations within the UK, including Hampshire or the Isle of Wight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Met Police pay tribute to victims of Westminster attack Share this video Watch Next

“As is standard procedure whenever an incident like this happens, whether in the UK or abroad, we are reviewing our security procedures and resources to ensure that they are appropriate and if any changes need to be made.

“We have also reviewed all pre-planned events taking place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the coming days, as is normal procedure, to ensure all plans are up-to-date.

“At this time we are satisfied our plans are robust but we will continue to review the situation and follow any national guidance."

(Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

But she added the force is advising members of the public to remain vigilant following the incident.

"We understand that the events in London yesterday may cause people to worry but we would renew our advice to our communities to be alert but not to be alarmed," CC Pinkney said.



"We would advise members of the public to remain vigilant and if you see anything that causes you concern or raises your suspicions do not hesitate to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321, or 999 in an emergency."