Two homes in Aldershot have been damaged by a car that lost control and came off the road.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Fawn Drive shortly after 1pm on Wednesday (April 19).

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Rushmoor fire station attended the scene.

They found the car had clipped the corner of one house, smashing several bricks and scattering debris across the driveway.

It then careered across a shared driveway and collided with the side of a neighbouring house, again crumpling the brickwork.

(Photo: UGC)

Officers from Hampshire Police also attended and the driver of the car was treated at the scene by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), the fire spokesman said.

He confirmed firefighters were still at the address more than an hour after the crash, waiting for a structural engineer to complete an assessment of the homes.

(Photo: UGC)

A SECAmb spokesman said: "At 1pm, we were called to a collision involving a car that left the road in Fawn Drive, Aldershot, and collided with a house.

"We responded with an ambulance and a 79-year-old woman was taken to Frimley Park Hospital for further treatment and assessment with chest pain."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.08pm to a report that a Honda Jazz car was in collision with two properties in Aldershot.

"No serious injuries have been reported. Officers are currently on the scene while recovery of the vehicle takes place."