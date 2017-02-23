Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A playground in North Camp has closed so it can undergo a £100,000 transformation in time for spring.

The play area in Osborne Road closed on Monday (February 20) so Rushmoor Borough Council contractors could remove the existing equipment and start work on a new design that local people have helped to shape.

Funding has come from community contributions by housing developers, plus a £30,000 grant from the SUEZ Communities Trust.

The trust invited the council to apply for funding after the play area was nominated for refurbishment by a member of its staff.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

Residents were consulted last year on the designs. The most important play features identified in an online survey - swinging, sliding, climbing and balancing - are all provided in the new-look park, which has a pirate theme.

RBC’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, Councillor Sue Carter, said: “This is great news for local families in North Camp.

"In a matter of weeks, they will have a fantastic new facility that is safe, exciting and challenging for their children.”

The work at Osborne Road is part of a borough-wide council programme.

A new playground was built in Pyestock Crescent in Farnborough last year, while the play area in Aldershot’s Manor Park is currently being revamped. Work is about to begin at Municipal Gardens in Aldershot.