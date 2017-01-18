Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from North Camp is ‘truly grateful’ to his sons, who saved his life just three days before Christmas.

Ronan, 16, and Luke Kelly, 15, performed CPR on their dad Scott Kelly, 41, after he suffered serious breathing difficulties and could not be woken up on December 22.

Mr Kelly’s wife, Sandie, 38, told Get Hampshire: “It was just before Christmas and I was in Basingstoke with my sister, shopping.

“I had been sending text messages to Scott but was not getting anything back and I just thought ‘something’s not right’, so at about 9.30am I phoned our youngest boy, Jack, and asked him if dad’s awake.

“He said he was still asleep so I asked if he could wake him up. Jack tried to wake him but couldn’t so I told him to go and wake his older brothers up.

“They came running into the bedroom and had me on loud speaker, and Luke told me he’s not waking up.

“He started shaking him and Ronan started shaking him but they were saying he’s not waking up, so I shouted down the phone to ring an ambulance and said I’m making my way back to the car now, just keep me posted on what is happening.”

'Performed CPR'

The boys dialled 999 and explained the situation, and were instructed to perform CPR while an ambulance made its way to the family’s home in Dukes Park.

“Ronan couldn’t do it so Luke started to do the CPR while Ronan was on the phone to the ambulance service,” Mrs Kelly added.

“Scott came round but the moment the CPR stopped he drifted away again, so he [Luke] kept administering it until the ambulance came and then [paramedics] obviously took over.

“One of the paramedics took the boys downstairs and told them they had just probably saved their dad’s life.”

Mr Kelly was rushed to Frimley Park Hospital’s resuscitation unit and had to be kept in over Christmas.

He is now in a wheelchair but the family say they are just grateful he is still with them and know it is all down to their two boys.

'They were brilliant'

“They are so brave and we’re all so very proud of them,” Mrs Kelly said.

“They are very modest about what they did and each say they only did what anybody would do, but they were brilliant. We can’t praise the boys enough for what they have done.”

Mr Kelly said: “I would like to say I am truly grateful to the boys for saving my life.

“Without their bravery I wouldn’t be here now. To perform CPR on their dad must have been one of the hardest things to ever do and for that I am eternally grateful for their courage to step up to the mark.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedic Joe Hopkins was one of the three ambulance clinicians who attended the scene, and he said: “The patient’s sons acted fast to help their father and this was vital as he was in respiratory distress.

"If it wasn’t for their quick actions in helping him and calling 999 it may have been a different situation. We are all delighted Mr Kelly is back with his family and recovering.”