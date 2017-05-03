Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to demolish the oldest part of an historical building in North Camp have been rejected.

Headington Capital Ltd wanted to demolish the only Victorian section of the Old School Studios (also known as St Alban’s Hall) in Lynchford Road to make way for a 48-bedroom care home.

But the landmark, designated a building of local importance by Rushmoor Borough Council, was spared when the council’s development committee met last Wednesday (April 26).

Members of the committee followed a planning officer's recommendation to refuse planning permission because the proposals would lead to the "detriment of a heritage asset".

St Alban’s Hall is a former Church of England Soldiers' and Sailors' Institute, which is now used as offices.

The original single-storey building dates from 1894, with the addition of a two-storey extension in 1910 - facing the old Lynchford Road - plus there are other later extensions.

The developer’s application was for the demolition of the original building but retention of the 1910 extension.

It would also have created modern three-storey extensions facing St Alban’s roundabout and the new Lynchford Road.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

In a report, the council’s case officer said there was "clear scope for a care home development on this site in principle".

“There is a difference of opinion between the applicant and the council over whether or not the original Victorian range of the existing building should be retained,” he said.

“The applicant considers this section of local importance should be removed, as it is of limited aesthetic value and significance.

"However, the justification provided is unconvincing.”

The officer accepted that altering the plans to retain and repair the Victorian part of the building would "undoubtedly have cost implications" for the developer.

“The scheme, as proposed, has provided inadequate justification for its removal,” he added.

“If implemented, it would result in an irreversible consequence to the detriment of the heritage asset.”

He concluded it was "appropriate to encourage full and proper consideration" of a revised scheme that would save the Victorian structure.

The planning application attracted four letters of objection from residents.

One of the objectors wrote: “This building is part of the character and history of North Camp. It is visually attractive and in excellent repair.

“To part-demolish this building, the gateway to North Camp village, is a contradiction of the council’s regeneration plans that have benefited the area.”

A heritage statement prepared on behalf of Headington Capital Ltd said: "The proposed redevelopment of the building, through the reduction of the historical associative value of the building, will result in moderate harm to its significance."