Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The North East Hampshire Domestic Abuse Forum (DAF) has encouraged people to watch two new videos about the reality of life with an abuser.

The first tells the true-life story of a 17 year-old girl who fell in love with an older man who began to manipulate and control her.

He systematically isolated her from her family and friends and, when she became pregnant, she was unable to go to university.

She said: “I was terrified and living in fear. I tried to build a home with our two children, but he kept knocking it down. To the outside world, our family looked perfect.”

She was physically and verbally abused by her partner until she left him to make a new life for herself and her children.

“I didn’t think anyone would believe me,” she said. “Actually, I had lots of support. Domestic abuse will always be a part of my story, but now we can go anywhere and do anything.”

The second video tackles the subject of domestic abuse within the Nepali community. It was created by Citizens Advice Rushmoor and is in Nepalese with English subtitles.

It follows a number of family scenarios in which a woman is abused by her partner, a man is abused by his wife and a woman has her money taken by her father-in-law to pay for his gambling debts.

Karen Evans, of the DAF, said: “These two videos are an attempt to start everyone talking about domestic abuse, whether you are part of an English or a Nepali speaking community.

“The first shows a victim of domestic abuse recognising that she was being manipulated and controlled, and choosing to leave to find a better life for her family.

“The Nepali video is important because domestic abuse occurs in all communities, but sometimes people who are being abused have language and cultural difficulties which can make it more difficult to know how to seek support.

“We want to address that. We want to bring these difficult subjects out in the open and talk about them freely.”

Councillor John Kennett, chairman of the Safer North Hampshire Partnership , said: “Domestic abuse takes many forms and needs to be brought out more into the open, even in a community like ours.

“Our partnership fully supports the valuable work Karen does in this, and all the other ways in which she organises her network of professionals and volunteers to lessen the prevalence of this cruel behaviour across the area.”

Both videos are available on the North East Hampshire Domestic Abuse Forum’s website at www.nehantsdvf.co.uk .