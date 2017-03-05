Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena is urging residents to support an award-winning life-saving air ambulance service.

Mr Jayawardena paid a flying visit to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, which recently won the Association of Air Ambulances Award of Excellence for their ‘Be a 999 Hero’ campaign’ for children.

The programme is designed to teach young people about how to respond in an emergency and to highlight the importance of the air ambulance and other emergency services.

Five superhero characters, inspired by the charity’s team of paramedics, doctors and pilots, spearhead the campaign designed for young people aged four to 11.

Since launching the programme in October 2015, the charity has delivered its lifesaving message to more than 20,000 children in schools, clubs and nurseries across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Air ambulance chief executive Alex Lochrane said it was 'thrilled' to be recognised for the success of its campaign.

'Loyal band of volunteers'

“We could not have achieved this without the support of our crew and a loyal band of volunteers who help to deliver our interactive presentation to children right across our region," he added.

Mr Jayawardena, the MP for Fleet and Yateley, was invited to visit the air ambulance HQ at Thruxton Airport to see and hear more about its life-saving work.

The air ambulance flies seven days a week and attends an average of two to three missions a day, many of them life-saving.

The charity receives no government, statutory or national lottery funding for routine operations, and is entirely dependent on donations received from members of the public, companies and grant-making bodies to keep the air ambulance flying and saving lives.

‘Fascinating visit'

Mr Jayawardena said it was a ‘fascinating’ visit.

“Year by year, they are doing more for us, so I think it’s right that we support them too,” he added.

“As a charity they are, and always have been, funded by donations and fundraising events. I wish them every success in the future.”