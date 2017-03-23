Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena is backing a campaign calling for increased awareness about the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The MP has joined baby charity The Lullaby Trust in urging local authorities to ensure health professionals receive the training and support needed to deliver safer sleep messages to all families.

The call came as part of Safer Sleep Week (March 13-19), the charity’s national campaign to raise awareness of SIDS (often referred to as cot death) and the lifesaving advice that parents can follow to reduce the risk of it occurring.

A national survey commissioned by The Lullaby Trust found that 61% of parents in the south east are unsure of one of the most fundamental steps to reduce the risk of SIDS: sleeping a baby on its back for every sleep.

Evidence shows that babies who are slept on their back for every sleep are six times less likely to die from SIDS than those who sleep on their front or side.

The Lullaby Trust said sleeping babies on their front was commonplace until the national “Back to Sleep” campaign in 1991, which led to a widespread change in how parents sleep their babies.

(Photo: Chris Whiteoak)

As a result, SIDS rates in the UK have reduced by 85% since 1991.

However, the charity says rates could still be much lower.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, while the overall SIDS rates in 2014 for England and Wales showed a 17% decline since 2013 and a 39% overall decline since 2004, the rate in the south east has fallen by an impressive 45% since 2004 and is lower than the national average.

'Heartbreaking to hear'

However, The Lullaby Trust said 29 babies still died in the south east in 2014 so more can and should be done.

Mr Jayawardena said he recognises the important role of health professionals and family workers who provide advice to new parents on how to sleep their baby safely and the need to ensure they receive the training and support to continue this vital work.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that babies are still dying of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,” he added.

“The national survey results show that work still needs to be done in raising awareness of SIDS and safer sleep – and I hope that through the Lullaby Trusts invaluable work, we can protect these precious lives.”