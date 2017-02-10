Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus operator Stagecoach will revise its North Town timetable after passengers complained of delays.

Representatives of the company were invited to a meeting at the North Town Community Base last month.

They heard bus users complain of having to wait up to 40 minutes for the number 14 service into Aldershot town centre, which is supposed to run at 20-minute intervals.

Following the meeting, Stagecoach’s operations manager Nigel Lukowski acknowledged the delays and said he had reviewed the morning peak timetable for the service to see whether it was "robust enough for that time of day".

Mr Lukowski announced that a new morning peak timetable will be introduced on Sunday, February 26, with an additional bus to guarantee a 20-minute frequency between 7.15am and 9.30am.

The daytime frequency to Aldershot will remain unchanged at 20 minutes. He also admitted some of the delays had been due to traffic disruptions, which were "unfortunately outside of Stagecoach’s control".

The operator has recently launched a smartphone app, which customers can use to track its buses in real time.

“We will continue to monitor the service through this technology, and use this information to make necessary alterations which will further improve the performance of the route,” Mr Lukowski said.

“Meetings such as this one with North Town bus users are very important. We can listen to any concerns and, by working together, we are hopefully able to fine-tune and improve the services we provide.”

The meeting was organised by North Town borough councillors Keith Dibble, Sue Dibble and Frank Rust to give local bus users a chance to raise complaints directly with Stagecoach.

Cllr Sue Dibble said: “Stagecoach has confirmed it will investigate every query and complaint raised by North Town residents and will report back as soon as possible.”