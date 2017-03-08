Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A neighbour of the McDonald’s drive-through taking shape in North Town has got closer to the action than he expected.

Kevin Elkins lives off Ash Road, next door to the former West London Training building which is currently being demolished to make way for a new McDonald’s restaurant.

A fence had been put up around the site by contractors, but as Mr Elkins left home early one morning he was greeted by the sight of the fence lying on the ground and the remains of the WLT building fully exposed.

He posted a photo on Facebook of the piles of building rubble he could see from his doorway, including doors and air conditioning units.

“I woke up next to an open demolition site thanks to Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) and McDonald’s,” he said.

Referring to McDonald’s advertising slogan, he added: “I’m not lovin’ it.”

A spokesman for McDonald’s explained that a fence had been put up to block views of the site from Mr Elkins property, but it had been knocked down during bad weather.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

She explained that contractors were due to install a sturdier, noise-cancelling "acoustic" fence in its place on Monday, March 20.

McDonald’s has previously spoken of the "significant investment" its new outlet will bring to North Town, including the creation of 65 jobs when the restaurant opens in the summer.

However, its planning application to RBC last year was strongly opposed by local residents , who remain concerned about the impact the development will have on the appearance of the area.

They are particularly worried because another fast-food chain, KFC, opened a restaurant just yards away in Ash Road late last year.

When building work began last month , Get Hampshire reported that residents had issued a strong reminder to McDonald’s that they would be "monitoring closely" as the restaurant takes shape.

They threatened to take the chain to task with the council over any breaches of the terms of its planning permission.

At the time, a McDonald's spokesman said: “We do appreciate that there have been a number of concerns raised about this new development and we will endeavour to work with the local community to address these.”

The council imposed 25 conditions on the drive-through restaurant, including opening hours of 7am-11pm and delivery hours of 8am-9pm.