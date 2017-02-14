Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest swathe of new homes in North Town are a step closer after a further £457,000 was put into the project.

Since November 2011, 326 properties have been demolished and replaced with 456 new affordable homes to rent or buy in the first four phases of an ambitious housing regeneration scheme for North Town.

First Wessex Housing Association (FWHA), which holds Rushmoor Borough Council’s Right to Buy receipts fund, was this week given the nod from the authority to release the latest pot of £457,775 towards the next stage of the work.

Phase five will create 26 homes for rent, while phase six will create 215 homes with a mixture of tenures including affordable rent, shared ownership and outright sale.

A council report said: “The delivery of the remaining units at North Town will provide a range of housing products for Rushmoor residents, meeting the housing need and aspirations of the local community.

“It will also play a part in reducing pressure on the housing allocation pool, supporting a mixed and sustainable local community and contributing towards the economic prosperity of the borough.”

This latest release brings the total amount of Right to Buy receipts invested in the scheme to more than £2 million, only a fraction of the £71m overall investment in the regeneration.

FWHA has generated the bulk of the money through a combination of private finance, grants from the Homes and Community Agency (HCA) and income from the sale of shared ownership and outright sale homes.

The council’s report said its investment in the regeneration of North Town has played a “significant and crucial role” in the scheme as it had helped to secure £7.2m in grant funding from the HCA to date.

It added that releasing more Right to Buy money into the scheme would support future funding bids by First Wessex and protected the “viability” of the remaining regeneration work, which was a “strategic housing priority”.

The report explained that investing in the North Town regeneration has had a "positive impact on the neighbourhood", which was vital after North Town’s Denmark Square was classified in 2010 as being in the top 20% of the most deprived areas in the country.

The majority of the new homes are let to existing North Town families, with the remaining units made available to families in the borough’s housing allocation pool. The scheme has also seen 153 families become homeowners so far.