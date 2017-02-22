Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wednesday (February 22) marked the 45th anniversary of the Official Irish Republican Army’s (IRA’s) bombing in Aldershot .

On February 22 1972, a car bomb was used to target the headquarters of the British Army’s 16th Parachute Brigade, killing seven civilian staff members and wounding 19 other people.

The attack was claimed to be in revenge for the ‘Bloody Sunday’ incident in Northern Ireland on January 30 1972, where a number of civil rights protesters and bystanders were shot by soldiers from the British Army.

The bombing was the Official IRA’s largest attack in mainland Britain during ‘The Troubles’, the name used for the ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland that spilled over at various times into the Republic of Ireland, England and mainland Eur-ope, and was one of its last major actions before it declared a ceasefire in May 1972.

(Photo: Aldershot News)

The headquarters of the 16th Parachute Brigade did not contain security or controlled access to the camp at the time when a Ford Cortina, containing a 130kg time bomb, was left in the garrison car park and exploded at 12.40pm, wrecking several nearby Army office buildings.

The soldiers, who were the intended targets, were not present at the time as the regiment was stationed abroad. However, five female kitchen staff who were leaving the premises, an elderly gardener and a Roman Catholic British Army chaplain were killed by the explosion.

(Photo: Aldershot News)

The Official IRA issued a statement the following day claiming the attack had been carried out in revenge for Bloody Sunday, and said the bombing would be the first of many such attacks on the headquarters of British Army regiments serving in Northern Ireland.

Sir Gerald Howarth , MP for Aldershot, told Get Hampshire in 2014: “It was a very significant event because it was conducted in retaliation to the events in Londonderry on January 30.

“The cowardice of it, attacking and killing domestic staff and a Roman Catholic chaplain, show the kind of people the IRA are. There was a consequence for Aldershot, which was there was huge security put in place at the garrison.

“A lot of security measures were put in place and more soldiers were not allowed to appear in uniform.

“I think people are very keen to see soldiers in uniform as it serves as a reminder of the excellent job they are doing.”

(Photo: Aldershot News)

Following the attack the IRA received widespread criticism, and on May 29 1972 the Official IRA’s leadership called a ceasefire and stated it would only launch future attacks in self-defence.

In November 1972, Noel Jenkinson, an Official IRA volunteer, was convicted for his part in the bombing and received a lengthy jail sentence.

He died in prison four years later, but the remaining people involved in the bombing were never captured.

Despite the ceasefire, the IRA last week claimed responsibility for sending a letter bomb to the Aldershot Army careers office on Wednesday February 11.

The ‘suspect package’ was one of seven sent to army careers offices around the country, plus a shopping centre in Slough during that week.