A new exhibition at Aldershot Military Museum has a very Victorian theme - charting the history of the Temperance movement in the town.

The show, which features a number of images and objects from the museum’s collection, is on show until Sunday, February 26.

The Temperance movement began in the 19th Century with the aim of regulating the availability of alcohol but, by the 1840s, it had become more radical and was calling for the legal prohibition of all alcohol.

(Photo: Aldershot Military Museum)

Many Temperance societies were started by churches and faith groups. However, an army branch had been set up in India, where drunkenness among bored soldiers was a constant problem.

Following the establishment of Aldershot Garrison in 1854, it soon became apparent that the troops needed some form of relaxation and entertainment other than the pubs and canteens which were already available.

Advocates of Temperance were worried about the moral effect on the troops, while the army was concerned about the effects on the health and fighting efficiency of the men.

(Photo: Aldershot Military Museum)

By 1861, the army had fully recognised the problem and encouraged philanthropic groups and churches to establish institutes and "soldiers’ homes" as alternatives to what was on offer.

These institutes offered a ‘home from home’ with cheap and nourishing food, coffee and cocoa, games rooms featuring billiards and bagatelle, reading rooms, bedrooms and later bathrooms.

They also had chapels for religious worship and Bible study. The institutions encouraged visiting soldiers to sign a pledge to abstain from alcohol and lead “clean Christian lives”.

A prominent Temperance campaigner, Louisa Daniell, was invited by the County Towns Missionary Society to visit Aldershot in 1861.

(Photo: Aldershot Military Museum)

She wasted no time, opening a Mission Hall in 1862 in a rented house in Artillery Terrace. A permanent building was opened in Barrack Road in 1863, boasting a hall for religious services and a lending library.

Mrs Daniell went on to establish a Total Abstinence Society in the town in 1863. Within a year, it had 500 members.

In 1866, she establishing an Aldershot branch of the Band of Hope movement, set up to teach young people to avoid alcohol.

Aldershot Military Museum is open from Wednesday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm.

* On February 23, it is holding a half-term event called Mighty Military Thursday from 1pm-4pm, offering family tours and the chance to sit in some military vehicles. Tour places are limited, so call on the day to book on 01252 314598.