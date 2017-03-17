Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot school has received a huge vote of confidence in its 150th anniversary year.

Staff and pupils are celebrating at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School , in Bridge Road, after it received a letter from Schools Minister Nick Gibb confirming it had placed inside the top 100 schools in the country based on the latest league table published in February.

This praise will spur on members of the community St Joseph’s community as they plan a series of anniversary events for the next academic year (2017/18), which will include a special mass with the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Right Reverend Philip Egan, at St Joseph’s Church.

In the meantime, the school is appealing for former staff, pupils and parents to get in touch with their memories and memorabilia of their schooldays, so that a website dedicated to its history can be created to mark the anniversary.

Aldershot’s Catholic parish dates back to the 1860s, when the Diocese of Southwark took over responsibilty for the local Catholic population of around 1,000 (out of the town’s total population of 7,500) from the army chaplains who had previously cared for them.

In 1867, an assistant army chaplain called Father McCarthy opened a school room in Aldershot High Street. It opened with 48 children but the intake grew rapidly, increasing to 67 pupils in 1868.

In 1869, the Bishop of Southwark appointed Father Thomas Purcell as the first priest in charge of the Aldershot Mission District.

Under his leadership, a disused pub on the corner of Alexandra Road and Cambridge Road, opposite a former Franciscan convent, was rented for £45 a year and turned into a combined Catholic chapel and school in July 1869.

A wooden building at the rear of the pub served as a chapel. The largest room in the pub served as a school and the rest of the house served as the home of the school mistress.

(Photo: Aldershot Catholic Parish)

Fr Purcell resigned in 1871, after buying for £400 the plot of land on the corner of Queen’s Road and Edward Street where the current St Joseph’s Church stands. In 1874, the first officially named St Joseph’s School was built in Queen’s Road.

This school building was demolished almost a century later, in 1973, to make way for a parish hall. To replace it, the parish had opened an infant school in 1966 in Bridge Road.

In 1978, a junior school was built next to the infant school. In the 1980s, they amalgamated to form the current St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

(Photo: Aldershot Catholic Parish)

Since then, St Joseph’s has broken a lot of educational ground in Aldershot. It became the town’s first grant-maintained school in 1993, then the first academy in 2011 and the first “teaching school” (qualified to train other schools) in 2013.

Headteacher Bill James said: “I don’t know of a school in Aldershot that is older than ours. It’s fantastic to still be around. It’s fascinating to look through the old headteachers’ logbooks and read about pupils’ punishments and outbreaks of scarlet fever.

(Photo: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School)

“Our school has grown up alongside the parish, and the town as a whole. Generations of local families have been through our school and many still send their children here.”

To share memorabilia of St Joseph’s School through the ages, contact the school on 01252 350583 or email rec@st-josephs.hants.sch.uk.