A fitness and wellbeing club in Farnborough will hold a free fitness and wellbeing weekend event this week.

Last August Nuffield Health took ownership of the premises in Links Way, Farnborough, along with 34 others across the country from Virgin Active.

The gym has now been rebranded and facilities enhanced with new clinic areas installed providing physiotherapy and health MOTs.

To celebrate the launch of these new services a special fitness and wellbeing weekend will be held on Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19.

Open to both non-members and members, visitors will receive free food and drink tasters from the café, mini health MOT checks measuring BMI, blood pressure and hip to waist ratio, experience personal training tasters, participate in fun gym floor challenges and receive free goodie bags.

Visitors will also get a chance to tour the new physiotherapy clinic area.

Susie Barrett, general manager of the Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Farnborough Club, said: “We are really excited to be able to offer these unique health and wellbeing services and we are looking forward to helping Farnborough residents get fit and healthy and then stay fit and healthy.”

To book a place at the free fitness and wellbeing weekend visit Nuffield Health's website .