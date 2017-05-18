Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly Odiham couple have given nearly £10,000 to fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 69-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were phoned by scammers posing as Met Police officers.

The victims were called on Friday, May 5.

The fraudsters told the couple they were investigating a bank fraud and that a courier would be sent to their house to collect cash in connection with this.

A man collected £9,500 at around 4pm the same afternoon.

He is described as black, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10ins tall of slim build with short black hair and wearing a black long sleeved top and dark trousers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170168125 or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Protect yourself

The incident has led to police issuing guidance to people to protect themselves against fraudsters.

They said:

• Never give out any personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone

• If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call up your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

• Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere

• If someone calls you claiming to be a police officer, and you are unsure if they are genuine, ask for the officer’s name and collar number. Hang up the phone and call 101, and ask to be put through to the officer. Real police officers will not mind waiting whilst you check.

• Similarly, if someone calls at your door claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification and call 101 to check if they are genuine.

Anyone who is concerned by similar incidents should call police on 101.

If a crime is in progress, call 999.