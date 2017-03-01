Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been arrested after a Hook woman suffered life threatening injuries when a car left the road and crashed into trees in Odiham.

Hampshire Police said the car, a blue Citroen C2, was being driven east on the A287 at around 12.45am on Saturday (February 25) when the crash happened.

The force added there were two men and a woman in the car and one passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Hook, received life threatening injuries and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Investigating officer Sergeant Jon Bates said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact us.

“The vehicle might have been driven from the London Road area so I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in this area.”

Anyone with information should call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.

A 22-year-old man from Camberley has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on police bail until May 5.