Resubmitted plans to restore an ancient deer park between Odiham and North Warnborough are dividing residents.

Landowner Richard Revell has joined forces with Octagon Developments Ltd to resubmit an application to build a lodge and seven large houses in the park.

The plans also include a community building, events field, cycleways, park fencing, a deer shelter, restoration of historic fish ponds, new landscaping and tree planting.

If approved by Hart District Council , a managed herd of fallow deer will be kept on the land.

More than 140 people have so far written letters of objection to the resubmitted scheme, while around 15 people have written in support.

Kathryn Ball, who runs two businesses from Fountains Mall, in the centre of the village, spoke against the plans during an EGM of Odiham Parish Council in late January.

“I strongly object to the application to develop the ancient deer park,” she said.

“We need to ask the question of who will actually benefit and stop being blinded by dubious assertions about car parking, community centre, cycle routes and deer etc, all of which we have already both in around Odiham and North Warnborough.

“Our existing car parking is not used to capacity as it is, so why another car park even further from the shops? Saving this beautiful space as it is is more important than all of the above.

“If you want to walk on hard pathways go elsewhere or get the parish council to co-operate with Hampshire County Council on a joint scheme.

“None of the pathways that exist on the deer park are impassable since the recent improvements. All you need in foul weather months are wellington boots and in the summer months there is no problem.”

Miss Ball, a lifelong resident of Odiham and North Warnborough, who owns Fountain’s Coffee Shop and P&K Electrical, said she cannot see what positive impact the scheme would have on the High Street.

“What the High Street needs is more diverse retail outlets,” she added.

“I do not believe any acceptable scheme to develop the deer park would benefit businesses.

“I also cannot understand how the construction of eight large houses makes a dent in the local housing plan and who would benefit from these properties? Certainly not local people.”

Graham Bell, of Hook -based development consultants Bell Cornwell, is acting as an agent for the application. He said none of the scheme is ‘dubious’ but has emerged from discussions and debate.

“Parking has been considered an issue in the High Street for as long as we can recall and this stems from past studies and suggestions,” he added.

'Businesses will benefit'

“This would be an adjunct to the main car park that the village has and which helps serve the doctor surgery, as well as staff and long term business users.

“With more people visiting and staying longer, the businesses of Odiham will benefit from more spending in the area.”

Mr Bell said Hart District Council will find any houses helpful to supply and Odiham is one of the few areas able to meet supply without the problems of the Special Protection Area and Suitable Alternative Natural Green Space capacity.

“Therefore, a scheme such as this helps meet the unidentified small sites expected to come forward,” he added.

Hart will decide the application by March 22.