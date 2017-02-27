Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena has raised the issue of Lloyds Bank closing its Odiham branch in the House of Commons.

Presenting a petition to parliament last week, Mr Jayawardena said banks ‘provide a service to communities up and down the land’.

“Today banks are changing definitions and moving the goalposts so that they can close more branches, including in my constituency,” he added.

“The people of Odiham want to make it clear to this House that they want their local bank to remain.”

Mr Jayawardena’s petition states: “This high street branch is particularly highly valued, especially by older residents and small business owners who often pop in to manage their finances, and if accounts are moved to Fleet , this becomes a four-hour return journey by public transport, which is clearly not in the best interests of our community.”

The petition also calls on the government ‘to take all possible steps to urge Lloyds Bank to reconsider this decision and to make sure that the banking industry considers the social implications of their actions’.

Lloyds said it was closing the branch on March 8 because customers are turning to online and telephone banking.

“Customers are able to manage their account in any branch they choose and there will be no other impact to the way they manage their accounts,” it added.