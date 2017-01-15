Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of Odiham are all set to celebrate 80 years of having a military airfield on their doorstep.

The airfield originated in 1925 as a summer camp for Army co-operation aircraft using a grass runway.

The site was used for flying from April to September before reverting to grazing land for cattle and sheep during the winter.

Under the Government’s Air Expansion Scheme of the early 1930s it was decided to turn Odiham into a permanent airfield, and the new RAF Odiham was opened on October 18 1937 by General Erhard Milch, Chief of Staff of the Luftwaffe.

General Milch was so impressed with what he saw that he is reputed to have told Adolf Hitler: “When we conquer England, Odiham will be my air headquarters,” and he ordered his pilots not to bomb the station.

Whether or not this story is true, the fact remains RAF Odiham never was bombed during the war.

(Photo: RAF Odiham Photographic Section)

After the outbreak of the Second World War, the resident Army Co-operation Wing (614 Squadron) moved to France, and 225 Squadron, flying Lysander planes, took possession of the station.

They were followed by Free French, Belgian and Canadian training units.

In June 1943, Fighter Command took control of Odiham, flying Mustangs and, later, Typhoons.

The unit assumed a transit role for "follow-up" elements on D-Day, and later became a Prisoner of War reception centre.

During the summer of 1945, a Canadian Transport Wing was formed in the UK, and for just over a year RAF Odiham became part of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

(Photo: RAF Odiham Photographic Section)

After the war came a long period of occupation by Fighter Command, when the skies above Odiham reverberated to the sound of many different aircraft including Spitfires, Hunters and Javelins.

Six Vampires of 54 Squadron took off from Odiham in July 1948 to make the first jet crossing of the Atlantic.

The Vampires, which were on a goodwill visit to America and Canada, flew via Iceland, Greenland and Labrador.

They impressed the Americans with their aerobatic displays and returned home in time to perform at the first SBAC Show, held at Farnborough in September 1948.

(Photo: RAF Odiham Photographic Section)

One of RAF Odiham’s most memorable days was on July 15 1953 when, as part of the nationwide Coronation ceremonies, the Queen and Prince Philip reviewed the airbase.

The static display comprised 318 aircraft and 641 flew past in salute.

Odiham became the third station in Fighter Command to be equipped with Hawker Hunters early in 1955 and 54 Squadron formed the RAF’s first Hunter aerobatic team, known as the Black Knights.

In February 1956, 46 Squadron at Odiham became the first in the RAF to fly the delta-winged Gloster Javelin night fighter.

The station reverted to "care and maintenance" in July 1959, while in February 1960 it re-opened as part of Transport Command and began operating helicopters, starting with the Sycamore, followed by the Whirlwind and then the Belvedere.

(Photo: RAF Odiham Photographic Section)

The mainstay of the helicopter force at Odiham from 1961 to 1981 was the Wessex.

Pumas arrived in 1971, and the following year an Operational Conversion Unit was formed to provide training of helicopter crews for the Wessex and Puma Squadrons.

The Wessex left for RAF Benson in 1981 and their place was taken the following year by the Chinooks that have become a familiar sight and sound above the historic town.

Odiham Parish Council chairman Jon Hale said the town is "tremendously proud" to have been home to the RAF station for the past 80 years.

“RAF Odiham is very much a part of our comm-unity and there is no doubt how much our parish respects and admires what the personnel stationed at RAF Odiham do for us all,” he added.

(Photo: SAC Nicholas Egan (RAF))

“This is especially evident on Armed Forces Day, when our residents always turn out on mass to show their support for the serving personnel and their families.

“Given this year’s 80th anniversary, I am sure the event will be a particularly special celebration.

“It will also be our opportunity to thank all the personnel, and particularly the station commander, for the tremendous effort that RAF Odiham makes to support and integrate into our community.

"It is something that has been consistently and continually valued over the years and helps make Odiham a unique and special place to live.”