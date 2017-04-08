Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GB ladies hockey Olympic gold medallist Alex Danson has returned to “where it all began” - Yateley Manor.

The hockey star, who grew up in Odiham, started her visit with a short interview by two Year 3 children, who wanted to know all about her time as a pupil at the school.

Later, she spoke in assembly to children from Reception upwards and told them about her journey from Yateley Manor to winning the gold medal in Rio.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “Her message was clear; if you have a dream, use it to motivate yourself to work incredibly hard to succeed.

“Her dream, to play for Hampshire and then for England, was crucial to her success as it filled her with the determination to do everything in her power to succeed.

“Likewise, the GB Ladies Hockey team’s dream was to win Olympic gold and they too worked incredibly hard to realise that dream.

“Alex told the children how grateful she was for all the opportunities she had been given at Yateley Manor and reminded them how lucky they are to be at a school with so many opportunities and such inspirational teachers to guide them.

“She told the children that her love for hockey developed from the first time she played, on the Yateley Manor hockey pitch, and that she had begun just like them, wearing the same uniform and sitting just like them in the sports hall.”

After assembly, Alex gave a masterclass to Year 7 and 8 children, who practised core skills focusing on speed and accuracy, teamwork and competitiveness.

“The children listened very attentively, followed Alex’s instructions carefully and showed great determination to improve,” added the spokeswoman. “Her message had very clearly been absorbed.”

Yateley Manor headmaster Robert Upton said: “The whole school, children and staff, were very excited to welcome Alex back to Yateley Manor.

“Alex’s success epitomises the Prep School Baccalaureate (PSB) core skills of confidence, collaboration and leadership that Yateley Manor works hard to instil in its pupils.

“We are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved and to have been a small part of her journey.

“Alex has definitely inspired the next generation of Yateley Manor pupils.”