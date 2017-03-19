Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An open air cinema is coming to Yateley and film lovers are being asked to choose which movie they would like to watch.

Live music and open air cinema company Silent Summer Screenings is staging events on Yateley Green in June and September and wants the public’s help.

“We start the evening off with live music, followed by a movie on a big screen that can be viewed comfortably by hundreds of people,” said company director Lindsay Duncan.

“We play all the music and film audio through wireless headphones to prevent noise pollution.

“We let the locals choose what movie we play by creating an “event” on Facebook, advertising it in the local community pages, then put people’s film choices into a poll and the movie with the most votes gets played.

'Good fun night out'

“The idea is just to organise a good fun night out with a bit of live music and then relax watching a movie under the stars and get that little taste of community into our lives.

“We try and get local community groups involved as much as possible with either something like the local Scouts or sports teams providing a fund raising barbecue or sourcing a local food stall and/or a local charity collecting donations and raising awareness.

'Local involvement'

“We like to get local involvement as, although it is our business, we do pride on making it a night out for the community and specialise every event to what they are looking for. It keeps us on our toes coming up with new ideas for an event.”

Events will be staged on Yateley Green on June 3 and from September 1 to 3.

Doors usually open around 90 minutes before sunset. Half an hour into opening there is usually live music for around 50 minutes when people can get their food and drinks, get their headphones sorted and find a comfortable place to sit.

“Then once it’s dark enough we start the movie,” said Lindsay. “There needs to be a certain amount of darkness for the projector to work at its best.

“After the movie we pack everything up and do a litter sweep.”

Click here for more details.