Hampshire County Council has branded a highways project in Farnborough that ran seven months and £1.7 million over budget – prompting widespread rage among motorists – as one of its ‘key performance highlights’ from 2016.

Eight major highways schemes in Basingstoke, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Eastleigh and, of course, Farnborough, were praised as ‘highlights’ by the county council during a cabinet meeting last Monday.

A spokesman confirmed to Get Hampshire that the Queens Roundabout in Farnborough is one of the projects.

The scheme started in November 2014 and was only supposed to take 12 months to complete but finished seven months behind schedule and ran over its budget of £5.7m to £7.4m.

Residents complained of major disruption throughout the works, which Aldershot MP Sir Gerald Howarth branded ‘unnecessary’ and a ‘waste of money’ , as did Wellesley developer Grainger, which said the roundabout will be be less-used when the 3,850-home development is completed .

The works included: traffic lights on the junction’s four approach roads, widening of approach roads, improved pedestrian and cycle crossings and the creation of footpath and cyclepath facilities.

The county council originally said the scheme was needed because the local transport network had been ‘nearing capacity.’ It also said that as more housing and business developments were built, there would be increased traffic and the scheme would mitigate the impact of increased traffic flows on the network.

The county council added that, with further projects in the pipeline countywide, the highways work represented an overall investment of £82m.

In addition, the county council’s road surface dressing programme has been successfully completed early, prolonging the life of more than 165 miles of roads. The £7m investment was completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Leader of the council Roy Perry said: “Continuing to deliver sustained good performance across hundreds of services to the people of Hampshire, at a time when public sector finances remain stretched, and as demand grows for services, is an impressive achievement.

“Our staff are a credit to the authority and to the people of Hampshire.”

Key performance priorities include delivering high-quality, cost-effective public services, efficiency, improving residents’ health and wellbeing, and protecting the environment. The county council says its overall performance in all these areas has remained strong during the latest reporting period (from April to September 2016).

Cllr Perry added: “In spite of severe cuts in funding from central government, the county council’s size, capacity and strong financial stewardship has meant that we have been able to deliver significant savings early, and reinvest them into more modern and efficient ways of working to protect services as far as possible.

“We have still kept council tax the lowest of all county councils across the country, and delivered value for money for the taxpayer.

“However, there is always room for improvement, so we won’t be resting on our laurels. We know the extent of the financial challenges that lie ahead of us and we will continue to do all we can to improve and protect the vital public services that Hampshire residents rely on.”