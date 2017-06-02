Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner suffered a fractured hip when she was assaulted by trespassers on her farm near Hartley Wintney, police have said.

The 71-year-old woman saw three people running through her farm in Hazeley Heath, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 31).

When she approached the trio, one of them pushed her to the ground.

The attacker demanded keys to a quad bike that was parked nearby. When she refused, the intruders ran away.

The woman was taken to Frimley Park Hospital for treatment of a fractured hip.

All three intruders were believed to be men. They were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Detective Constable Jo Martindale of Hampshire Police said: “On the same afternoon, there were a number of sightings of three or four people riding a quad bike in the Bramshill Common area.

"The two incidents could be connected.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the Bramshill Common area that afternoon?

"Did you see a quad bike being ridden? If so, we would like to hear from you.

“We would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and ensure that their property is secure.”

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting 44170205934.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.