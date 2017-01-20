Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor residents with carers could lose a portion of their council tax relief under proposed changes to the scheme.

Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC), which currently offers a "severe disability premium" through its Council Tax Support (CTS) scheme to reduce vulnerable people’s bills, wants to remove the premium for some recipients as it updates the scheme.

The change would only apply to those whose carers are now receiving a carer’s element within their newly-introduced Universal Credit payments, closing a loophole in which they can benefit from council tax relief and a new carers’ allowance at the same time.

This is one of four proposed alterations to RBC’s CTS scheme, designed to reflect a recent overhaul of the wider benefits system, which councillors will vote on during a meeting on Wednesday (January 25).

A report prepared for the meeting argues that the partial withdrawal of the premium will bring the council’s CTS scheme in line with the new-look national housing benefits scheme, making it "easier for us to administer and for claimants to understand".

“While removing the (premium) from the calculation for CTS reduces the support to the claimant, the loss in CTS will be paid to the carer within their Universal Credit,” the report said.

“This avoids paying for the same care twice.”

Removing the work-related activity payment

The report notes that, during a public consultation exercise in November and December that received 84 responses, the removal of the premium was supported by 59% of respondents while 31% disagreed with the idea.

Another proposed change, backed by 69% of respondents, is to remove from CTS calculations the work-related activity payment for new claimants of Employment and Support Allowance, as this payment will cease to be made to new claimants from April.

“Removing the work-related activity payment reduces the claimant’s income and therefore increases the amount of CTS they are entitled to, if they are not already at the maximum level of support,” the report said.

The council also wants to follow the government in disregarding 70% of the new postgraduate student loan when calculating CTS, to "recognise the amount that students will spend on study expenses".

“This improves the position for students receiving this grant, giving them greater entitlement to council tax support,” the report said. This change was supported by 78% of respondents to the consultation.

The fourth change, supported by 89% of respondents, would be to reduce to four weeks the period a claimant can be out of the country at one time and still receive CTS. Again, this would bring Rushmoor’s CTS scheme in line with housing benefit rules.

There would be exceptions for certain occupations, such as Armed Forces personnel. Extensions could be granted in specific cases, for example involving bereavement or medical treatment.

