A man was sexually assaulted and pushed in a bush in Aldershot on Saturday (January 7) by a man who asked him for directions.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating after the victim, aged 21, was walking along Badshot Lea Road between 1.30am and 1.45am and was approached by a man.

After asking for directions, the man began to walk alongside the victim and when they were near an industrial estate he pushed the victim in the chest, causing him to stumble.

The man sexually touched the victim over his jeans. The victim swore at the suspect and pushed him off and walked off in Lower Farnham Road.

The suspect started to follow the victim again and pushed him into a bush. He pinned the victim down and then proceeded to sexually assault him again over his jeans.

The victim punched the suspect in the face twice and ran to the roundabout at the junction of Morland Road, shouting for help.

The suspect ran off into Morland Road.

He is described as dark or olive skinned, in his early 20s, of average build, with short black hair and had an eastern European accent.

He was wearing a black, zipped hoodie.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44170007334.