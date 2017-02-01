Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Police is appealing for help in dealing with animal incidents and the fight against rural crime.

It comes after a spate of burglaries in rural Hart, with gardening tools and other items stolen from properties throughout the district last month.

Hart district PC William Jones said: “As rural beat officers there are occasions when we deal with incidents that are not a part of our day-to-day duties such as loose live stock running about our villages and towns, dealing with wild game and the occasional loose horse.

“To that end we are hoping to get some hands-on training from our local farms, equestrian centres, gamekeepers and other related residents on such things as handling live stock and horses, what to look for when investigating such matters as poaching and sheep worrying, and how we can be better armed to deal with the incidents that happen in our rural areas.

“If you or someone you know is willing to spend a half or full day with us, giving us some hands on training with any of the above or related matters, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should contact PC 23081 Jones at Yateley Police Station by calling 101 and leaving a message or by emailing william.jones.23081@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.