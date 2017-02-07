Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of an 18-year-old girl from Farnborough are growing increasingly concerned after she has not been seen since Sunday (February 5).

Alisha Govender was last seen at around 4.30pm in Farnborough town centre and officers have been following several lines of enquiries since she was reported missing.

Hampshire Police is now appealing for help from members of the public who may have seen or heard from her since Sunday.

She is described as being mixed raced, having shoulder-length straight dark hair and around 5ft 5ins tall.

(Photo: Hampshire Police)

She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black trousers and shiny pink and gold slip-on shoes. She was carrying a leopard print bag, a handbag and a shopping-style bag.

Officers believe Alisha may have travelled to Scotland, so are appealing to anyone there who thinks they may have seen someone matching this description to get in touch with us.

Anyone with information is asked to Hampshire Police on 101, quoting 44170046502.