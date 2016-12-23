Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old boy was pushed to the ground when two people tried to steal his phone.

It took place as the victim walked in Prospect Road, Farnborough , near the junction with Vesey Close, sometime between 1.15pm and 1.20pm on Wednesday December 21.

Two teenagers, who the victim did not know, approached him. One of them pushed the boy to the ground and tried to steal his phone.

The attackers are described as black and aged around 17-years-old. One was around 5ft 10ins tall and of heavy build and the other was around 5ft 8ins tall and slim.

Police would also like to speak to a man, described only as smartly dressed and in a grey estate car, who chased the attackers away.

PC Chris Brown, of Farnborough police station, said: “While the victim only received superficial injuries, this is a concerning incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information about what took place.

“In particular, we want to speak to the man who intervened and chased the attackers away. He could hold vital information that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 44160480418, or to be anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.