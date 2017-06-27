Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives searching for a missing woman from Staffordshire have said they believe she may be in Hampshire.

Hampshire Constabulary is working with Staffordshire Police to locate Hannah Matthews, from Penkridge near Stafford.

The 25-year-old was last seen at around 10.15am on Wednesday June 21 in Penkridge. She was reported missing the following day.

She is described as white, 5' 4" tall with a slim build, blue eyes and a pale complexion. She was wearing blue Vans trainers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Hannah.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

"Inquiries are under way to locate Hannah and we are working closely with our colleagues at Hampshire Constabulary."

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 661 of June 22.