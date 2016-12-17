Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man robbed a bookmakers in Farnborough when he threatened staff with a knife and took 'a quantity' of money, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward. The force would like to speak to him in connection with the knifepoint robbery, which took place at the Coral bookmakers in Cove Road, Farnborough.

At around 7.05pm on Wednesday (December 14), a man entered the store. He threatened a male member of staff with a knife and demanded money.

He took cash and then left.

The staff member was not injured in the incident and no-one else was in the store at the time.

Hampshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image of a man it would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Detective Constable Paul Jarrett, of Aldershot CID, said: “We would like anyone who knows the identity of the person in the CCTV picture, or anyone with any information about what took place, to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44160471344 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.