Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after more than £2,000 worth of items were swiped from a Hartley Wintney antiques store.

The force said a man entered Hartley Antiques in the High Street and took the items from a secure glass cabinet on the upper floor of the shop.

He has been described as white, around 6ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with shaved and receding grey hair, grey stubble, and a hooked nose.

The man was described as wearing a large and long brown jacket, blue jeans, distinctive bright yellow and blue ASICS trainers, and was holding a large black holdall.

The stolen antiques include a solid silver ink stand, a horned goblet with a silver top, some silver topped perfume bottles, gold cufflinks, gold jewellery, and some loose gold chains.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

PC Michael Pugh said: “This was a high value theft from a large antiques store in Hartley Wintney.

“At the time of the incident a number of people came into the store who would likely have seen the offender. If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious in the store that day, then please call police immediately.

“In addition, we have released some very clear CCTV of a man we would like to speak to, as he may have valuable information for us.

“If you recognise the man in the images, or believe this to be you, then please call us.

'Very rare'

“Finally, some of the items that were taken are quite distinctive, particularly a very rare and large silver ink well.

“I ask that any antique dealers, or other members of the public, who are approached by someone selling items of this description call police on 101.”

The theft happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday January 29 but police have only just released details.

Anyone with information should call PC Pugh on 101, quoting 44170037694, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.